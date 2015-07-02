By Luciana Otoni
| BRASILIA, July 2
BRASILIA, July 2 Brazil's government expects a
bill ending state-run Petrobras' dominant role in key offshore
oil areas to pass Congress, reversing one of President Dilma
Rousseff's signature policies, a source told Reuters on
Thursday.
The bill, which is before Brazil's Senate, is likely to pass
and also win approval in the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil's lower
house, said the source, who works at the Presidential Palace and
has direct knowledge of government thinking.
"There's nothing the government can do," said the source,
who asked for anonymity because permission to speak with the
press had not been given. "It knows it can't stop this defeat."
The bill will amend a 2010 law requiring all new development
in the offshore "Subsalt Polygon" to be handled by Petrobras or
groups where Petrobras has a minimum 30 percent financial stake
and final say in contracting and scheduling as group "operator."
The current law doesn't block companies such as Exxon Mobil
Corp and BP Plc from investing in the subsalt but
companies prefer to act as operator when their own money is at
stake.
The government will push for an amendment giving Petrobras
the right of first refusal over any new Subsalt Polygon
developments, Delcídio Amaral, Workers' Party leader in the
senate, said recently.
The Polygon covers most of the Campos and Santos Basins east
and south of Rio de Janeiro, where an estimated 50 to 100
billion barrels of oil and equivalent natural gas are trapped
far beneath the seabed by a layer of mineral salts.
The size of the resource, enough to supply all the needs of
the United States for 7 to 14 years, led Rousseff and her
predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to seek greater control
over its development.
Since the 2010 law was passed, though, Brazil's oil industry
has slowed. Since November, Petrobras activity has ground to a
near halt in the wake of falling world oil prices, a giant
corruption scandal, and crippling debt.
Petrobras Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine said in May that
the company lacks the finances to make the minimum 30 percent
investment in subsalt projects. Meanwhile Brazil's shipyards and
oil-service companies have fallen on hard times.
The bill's author, Jose Serra, is opposed to giving
Petrobras right of first refusal, saying such a move would
reduce the auction price for the government.
The new investment will also help kick-start a sluggish
Brazilian economy, supporters say.
(Writing and additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de
