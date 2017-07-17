FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 hours ago
CORRECTED-Brazil's Petrobras oil output rises 0.6 pct in June
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#TopNews
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
Deals
Flipkart lifts bid for Snapdeal to up to $950 million - sources
UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent
Company Results
UltraTech Cement June-quarter consolidated profit up 15 percent
Sovereign investors face off with funds in hunt for private deals
Investing
Sovereign investors face off with funds in hunt for private deals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 17 hours ago

CORRECTED-Brazil's Petrobras oil output rises 0.6 pct in June

1 Min Read

(In second paragraph, please read "Total Petrobras oil and natural gas production in Brazil and abroad" instead of "total oil and natural gas production in Brazil")

SAO PAULO, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras produced 2.2 million barrels per day of crude oil on average in June in the South American country, a 0.6 percent increase over the prior month, the state-owned company said on Monday.

Natural gas production rose 1.8 percent to 80.3 million cubic meters per day, the company added. Total Petrobras oil and natural gas production in Brazil and abroad reached 2.81 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in June, the company said. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.