By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO, July 1
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 1 Brazilian state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's long history of
failed spending and output plans may be the biggest obstacle to
its efforts to convince investors it will reduce its massive
debt.
The company's $90 billion cut on Monday from planned
investment over five years and 30 percent reduction to its 2020
oil and natural gas output forecast mark the first major
retrenchment by Petrobras, as it is known, since the discovery
of giant offshore oil reserves south of Rio de Janeiro was
announced in late 2007.
Petrobras, though, has not met an annual production target
since 2003 when the Workers' Party government of Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff and her predecessor Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva took power. Nor has it met five- or 10-year projections.
Some doubt its "more realistic" 2015-2019 plan will do better.
"Petrobras is great at over-promising and under-delivering.
They are notorious in the industry," said Fadel Gheit, managing
partner for oil and gas research at Oppenheimer & Co in New
York. "I don't know how anyone takes them seriously."
Looking at the new $130 billion five-year plan, it is almost
as if the last seven years of frantic pursuit of an offshore
bonanza had never happened.
The company's 2008-2012 plan, announced in September 2007,
called for $112 billion of investment. By the end of 2012,
Petrobras said, it would be producing 3.5 million barrels of oil
and equivalent natural gas per day (boepd) worldwide, and by
2015 4.6 million boepd, making it one of the world's largest
producers.
But now, after about $250 billion of investment and the
discovery of some of the world's largest offshore oil and gas
resources, Petrobras is producing 2.8 million boepd, 20 percent
less than its estimate for 2012 output.
The new outlook for 2020 is 3.7 boepd, 11 percent less than
the 2008-2012 plan promised for this year.
Annual revisions drove the 2020 goal as high as 6.42 million
boepd in 2011 and planned five-year investment to $237 billion
in 2013.
COST OF FAILURE
The cost to investors has been huge. Petrobras was worth
more than $200 billion when the 2008 plan was released, making
it one of the world's 10 largest companies.
Two years later Petrobras raised $70 billion in the world's
largest-ever share sale. Today, Petrobras is worth $56 billion.
And as Petrobras goes forward the financial situation is
less promising than in 2008.
At more than $120 billion, Petrobras' debt is the largest of
any oil company, equal to 113 percent of its capital and more
than double its market value. The comparable figures for Exxon
Mobile Corp are $32 billion and 16.7 percent.
For Fabio Fuzette, a fund manager with Antares Capital in
São Paulo, Petrobras Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine has done
little to explain how the company will keep its promise to cut
debt.
Most important, Fuzette said, Bendine's promise depends on
raising $57.7 billion by 2019 from asset sales, restructuring
and closing operations.
"That's absurd," Fuzette said. "It's more than the company's
total market value. They are being too aggressive."
But if that goal is not met, Petrobras' debt will likely
rise, said Auro Rosenbaum, senior oil and gas analyst with Banco
Bradesco SA.
The situation is made worse by low oil prices, he added.
Petrobras expects benchmark Brent crude to rise to an
average of $70 a barrel in 2016-2019 from about $60 today. Oil
prices, though, averaged $92 a barrel in the eight years between
the release of the 2008-2012 plan and Monday's cuts.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang)