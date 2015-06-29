(Adds investor and analyst comment, additional plan detail)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 29 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras slashed its long-term spending plan to the
lowest level in eight years on Monday as new management moved to
reduce the industry's largest debt burden and restore confidence
after a devastating corruption scandal.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, will invest $130.3 billion in the 2015-2019
period, the company said in a statement. The capital expenditure
plan is 41 percent lower than the $221 billion projected in its
previous five-year plan, covering the 2014-2018 period.
It also trimmed its 2020 forecast for its global production
by nearly a third to 3.7 million barrels of oil and equivalent
natural gas a day (boepd), from its estimate of 5.3 million
boepd a year ago.
The investment plan, the company's smallest since 2008, is
its first major admission that spending and expansion plans
imposed on it by two successive center-left Workers' Party
governments over the last decade were not realistic, especially
in the face of falling world oil prices.
The plan again postpones the government's hopes of turning
high-potential oil fields off the coast of Rio de Janeiro into a
political bonanza. Since their discovery almost a decade ago,
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who was energy minister at
the time, had promised to use the profits from selling such new
deepwater oil finds to build schools and hospitals, helping
Brazil join the developed world.
Those hopes have receded as a massive kickback scandal has
made Petrobras synonymous with political corruption and
transformed the company into a liability for Rousseff, who has
not been directly implicated but did serve as the company's
chair for several crucial years.
'MORE REALISTIC'
As part of the plan, Petrobras reduced its outlook for the
price of Brent crude oil to $60 a barrel in 2015 and $70
a barrel for 2016-2019. A year ago it was predicting long-term
prices of about $95 a barrel.
"The plan in general sends a much more realistic message
than previous plans," said Eduardo Roche, a fund manager with
Canepa Asset Management in Rio de Janeiro.
On a global level, the Petrobras cutbacks are the latest,
and by far the largest, reduction in capital spending as the
global energy industry tightens its belt in a world of lower oil
prices - measures that some analysts and industry executives
worry could leave the world short of oil as soon as next year.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, were down 3.3 percent in Sao Paulo.
While the spending cuts should help control the growth of
Petrobras' more than $120 billion of debt, the lower production
target will also crimp revenue and reduce the expected tax and
royalty take for the government.
Aside from the promise of new asset sales and bringing
domestic fuel prices in line with world prices, the plan is
short on specifics on how it will achieve its goals, especially
with global oil prices so low, said Auro Rozenbaum, oil analyst
at Banco Bradesco SA.
"Considering the size of their debt I don't know how they
will resolve it," he said.
The reductions reverse a capital spending surge at the
state-controlled company starting in 2008, shortly after the
discovery of offshore deposits with enough oil to supply all
current U.S. oil needs for 7 to 14 years.
JOB LOSSES
According to Brazilian prosecutors, huge cost overruns on a
refinery growth plan expanded as part of the surge were in part
the result of a bribery and political-kickback scheme involving
Petrobras officials, contractors and politicians.
In the wake of the scandal Petrobras was forced to write
down about $17 billion of assets. Of that about $2 billion was
written off as the direct result of the cost-fixing, bribery and
kick-back scheme.
About 83 percent, or $108.6 billion, of the new capex plan
will go towards exploration and production. The biggest cuts
come in refining and supply which saw its budget reduced 67
percent to $12.8 billion, compared to last year's plan.
The impact on Brazil could be large. In recent years
Petrobras has spent about $40 billion a year, an amount about
double the entire Brazilian federal government's discretionary
budget for roads, ports, hospitals, new computers and other
social infrastructure. A recent freeze in spending because of
the scandal has seen thousands lose their jobs.
Petrobras in its release on Friday said that this year's
plan is 37 percent lower than the previous plan. That number
though, is based on the removal of about $15 billion worth of
items that were originally announced in last year's plan.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Christian Plumb)