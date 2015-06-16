(Adds date of planned Senate discussion, paragraphs 13-14)
By Jeb Blount and Rodrigo Viga Gaier
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras will likely delay details of major cuts to its
$221 billion five-year spending plan until July, two sources
said, when the government plans to announce a rescue program for
the industry.
Petrobras, which is struggling with a corruption scandal,
falling oil prices, stagnant output, and the largest debt of any
oil company, had planned to announce deep spending cuts,
expected to be about 30 percent of the proposed spending, by the
end of June.
However, executives at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Petrobras is formally known, have run into internal and
political resistance to cuts given the major role the company
plays in Brazil's economy, a top Petrobras executive with direct
knowledge of company discussions told Reuters.
The government is only coming to terms with Petrobras'
economic fragility and how government efforts to increase
control over the country's natural resources could make
Petrobras weaker still, the senior coalition member told
Reuters.
Both officials requested anonymity because final details of
the government's and Petrobras' plans have yet to be decided.
Both have regular contact with Rousseff and other top government
and Petrobras officials.
"The industry depends on Petrobras, and the government wants
a coordinated response, but they also know they can't wait too
long," the second source, a senior member of Brazilian President
Dilma Rousseff's ruling coalition, said.
BIG SPENDER
In recent years, Petrobras' more than $40 billion of annual
spending on ships, platforms, oil systems and refineries has
been nearly double the Brazilian government's own discretionary
spending on infrastructure. Now, as Petrobras cuts back - the
government, faced with inflation and a stagnant economy - is
cutting its own budget too.
Meanwhile a price-fixing, bribery and corruption scandal has
forced Petrobras to stop payment to leading suppliers, leading
to bankruptcy filings by major contractors and widespread
layoffs.
The government's July oil plan is likely to mimic a program
announced earlier this month to bolster shrinking government
funds for investment in ports, highways and other infrastructure
with private capital, one of the officials said.
Making Brazil's oil industry more attractive to
non-government investment from Brazil and abroad will require
more than broad policy statements, the senior ruling-coalition
official said.
That will require changes to Brazil's 2010 oil law, the
official said, most notably ending a requirement that Petrobras
take a minimum 30 percent stake and serve as operator in any new
development contracts in Brazil's most prolific oil areas.
Ending the requirement, which would open development to
international majors such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc and
Exxon Mobile Corp, has been endorsed by Petrobras CEO
Aldemir Bendine, the head of oil regulator ANP, and Brazil's
energy minister Eduardo Braga. All have said Petrobras cannot
afford to lead all development.
DEBATE PLANNED
The Senate expects to discuss such a change on June 30 and
may present a bill to change the law under expedited debate and
voting rules, Eunício Oliveira, head of the Brazilian Democratic
Movement Party (PMDB), said on Tuesday. The PMDB is the largest
party in the Senate and the main coalition partner of Rousseff's
Workers' Party (PT).
Oliveira said the bill would likely substitute a Petrobras
right of first refusal to operate and participate financially in
new areas in place of its current obligation.
"Petrobras doesn't have the cash to take on 30 percent
today," Oliveira said. "Brazil changed, the economy changed,
Petrobras changes and people need to adjust."
Despite growing Senate support, a change is unlikely to be
made by July, the official said, adding that it could possibly
win Rousseff's support. The official's opinion is backed by a
third source, a senior government bureaucrat involved in
day-to-day oil-planning talks.
"We're at the beginning," the coalition official said. "Some
want change, but not everyone. Few in Congress have thought
about it. Then there's the President, and it's her law."
Oil-industry officials, including some at Petrobras, also
want Brazilian-content requirements, blamed for higher costs and
project delays, eased. Rousseff has said she won't change them.
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro and
Alonso Soto in Brasilia; editing by Richard Pullin, Bernard Orr)