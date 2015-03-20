(Adds Petrobras and union comment, additional platform and
field data, union safety concerns)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 20 Brazil's state-run
Petrobras said on Friday it shut its P-58 offshore
oil production ship after the country's petroleum regulator ANP
found irregularities on board the vessel, one of the company's
most important offshore production systems.
The ship was producing 106,000 barrels of oil and natural
gas equivalent a day in January, 84 percent of it crude, from
seven wells, according to the latest ANP figures. That was 4.1
percent of Petrobras' total Brazilian output in the month.
The floating production, storage and offloading ship (FPSO)
received oil from the Parque das Baleias project, a group of
fields in the Espirito Santo Basin, about 115 kilometers (71
miles) southeast of Vitoria, Brasil.
The shutdown comes a little more than a month after a deadly
explosion on a Petrobras offshore oil and natural gas production
ship operated by BW Offshore Ltd, a Norwegian-listed
production vessel operator. That and a series of refinery
accidents have led unions to attack the company's safety record.
The pressure of a much-delayed $221 billion, five-year
investment plan, rising debt and a corruption scandal that has
forced Petrobras to stop work with many important contractors,
is stretching workers and equipment to their limit, according to
FUP, the country's national oil union confederation.
Workers on the FPSO say production began with many systems
incomplete, forcing workers to finish construction on the
high-seas instead of a shipyard.
"We have been complaining about safety problems since
production started, but with other production unit accidents,
the ANP finally decided to inspect the production units,"
Davidson Lomba told Reuters in a telephone interview.
"We finally decided to stop doing any more construction work
on the production unit," he added. "Not only is it more
expensive to do the work at sea, it's more dangerous."
In statements confirming the shutdown, Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, as Petrobras is formally known, said the move was
preventative, aimed at improving efficiency at a vessel that has
been producing for a year, but is only now receiving its final
commissioning.
Thanks to its incomplete systems, the FPSO P-58 was
operating at only about 60 percent of its designed capacity of
180,000 barrels a day when output was stopped, Lomba said.
The P-58 was Brazil's No. 5 production unit in January and
one of only six that produce more than 100,000 barrels a day.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; editing by Gunna Dickson)