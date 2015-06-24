By Caroline Stauffer
CURITIBA, Brazil, June 24 Brazilian federal
police are investigating foreign companies that may have paid
bribes to obtain contracts with state-run oil firm Petrobras
but were not part of a suspected cartel of local
engineering firms, an agent said on Wednesday.
Federal agent Erika Marena told Reuters there is "clear
indication" that in order to win contracts foreign firms
"directed bribes to Petrobras or Petrobras executives."
But by stopping short of holding those foreign firms
responsible for running a cartel, Marena's comments suggest
police are building their toughest case against the Brazilian
industrial conglomerates whose executives have been jailed.
A lead prosecutor in the case, Carlos Fernando dos Santos
Lima, told Reuters on Tuesday more than a dozen foreign firms
were suspected of corruption, including South Korea's Samsung
Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Swedish builder Skanska AB
, Danish oil and shipping group Maersk and
British engineer Rolls-Royce Holdings.
Lima and Marena said several foreign companies have offered
to collaborate, anxious to keep their names clean.
The Maersk Group reiterated in a statement its policy of
working against corruption. The other companies named by Lima
have declined to comment on the case.
"Sadly this method of getting money by some people in public
service will be found in other state-run firms," she said. There
is "no doubt" state-run electric utility Eletrobras
was a victim in the scheme as well as Petrobras, she said.
Eletrobras said it had not had access to the investigation
but had hired a law firm this month to do an internal audit.
Defense lawyers have criticized the investigation and
especially the federal judge responsible, Sergio Moro, for
allowing lengthy pre-trial detention of executives, including
the chief executive of Odebrecht SA, arrested on Friday.
Odebrecht, Latin America's largest construction firm, has
questioned the evidence used to justify the arrests.
Moro had to throw out one piece of evidence involving a
$300,000 transfer into an overseas account controlled by Barusco
when Odebrecht said it was actually a bond sale.
Marena said that particular piece alone "did not back up"
the investigation and said police were looking at other overseas
accounts in which Barusco and another former Petrobras executive
Paulo Roberto Costa reported receiving bribes from Odebrecht.
"There is no limit to where this investigation could go,"
Marena said.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Andrew Hay)