BRASILIA, Sept 21 Brazilian police carried out
on Monday a new round of arrests and search and seizure
operations in the corruption probe involving state-run oil firm
Petrobras, local media said.
A former executive of engineering firm Engevix was arrested
for allegedly paying bribes to officials at Brazil's state-run
nuclear power firm Eletronuclear, according to Globo TV.
Federal police also conducted seven search and seizure
operations in the 19th round of the so-called Car Wash
operation, Globo and newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported.
A police spokesman was not immediately available to comment.
Eletronuclear's long-time head, retired admiral Othon Luiz
Pinheiro da Silva, was arrested in July for allegedly taking 4.5
million reais ($1.35 million) in bribes from engineering firms
working on the Angra 3 nuclear power plant.
Dozens of leading Brazilian executives and politicians have
been arrested or are under investigation for overcharging
Petrobras and other state firms on contracts and using the
excess to bribe politicians.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)