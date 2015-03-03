BRASILIA, March 3 Brazil's top prosecutor Rodrigo Janot asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to open an investigation into 54 politicians who allegedly benefited from a multibillion-dollar kickback scheme at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, a Supreme Court spokesman said on Tuesday.

Janot's office did not release the names of the politicians to be investigated. Under Brazilian law, politicians and cabinet members can only be tried by the Supreme Court.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft)