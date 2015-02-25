By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Feb 25 Brazil's top prosecutor is
expected to file charges in coming days against politicians
implicated in the Petrobras corruption scandal, a political
bombshell that could involve members of Congress and President
Dilma Rousseff's government.
Under Brazilian law, lawmakers and cabinet members can only
be tried by the Supreme Court. Prosecutor Rodrigo Janot has said
he plans to file cases with the court by the end of the month
against politicians involved in the graft scheme at Petrobras.
Prosecutors say corrupt executives from Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, as the company is formally known, conspired with
contractors to misappropriate billions of dollars from the
company. Some of the funds were funneled to politicians and
political parties, the prosecutors say.
Who will be on Janot's list has become a nervous guessing
game for Brazil's political class.
"The politicians are worried. They are preparing their lines
of defense," said Thiago de Aragao, a partner at Arko Advice, a
political analysis firm in Brasilia.
A spokesman for Janot said he could file some charges but in
most cases he would ask the top court to authorize further
investigations to establish proof.
Defendants have in plea bargain testimony named more than 40
politicians who received money, including senators and a former
governor, according to transcripts leaked to Brazilian media.
Most of those named are from the ruling Workers' Party or
allies in Rousseff's governing coalition, but they also include
some members of the opposition who allegedly received money
funneled from kickbacks on overpriced contracts.
The corruption scandal has already hit Brazil's business
class. The investigation has so far led to 39 indictments for
racketeering, bribery and money laundering. Defendants include
two former Petrobras senior managers and 23 executives from six
of Brazil's leading construction and engineering companies.
The widening of the corruption probe to politicians will
likely add new tensions to relations between Rousseff and her
coalition allies in Congress, which could complicate passage of
legislation aimed at averting a credit rating downgrade.
Rousseff, who was chairwoman of Petrobras' board of
directors from 2003 to 2010, when much of the alleged corruption
took place, has denied knowing about the scheme during those
years. A recent poll showed three in four Brazilians believe
Rousseff knew.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Brian Winter and Steve
Orlofsky)