RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 Brazil's energy ministry
said on Saturday it backed full independence for Petrobras to
set domestic fuel prices, blaming past controls for saddling the
state-controlled oil company with crippling debt that is the oil
industry's largest.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is
formally known, and other state-controlled companies, such as
utility Eletrobras, with shares owned by non-government
investors should be free to act in their best interests without
government interference, the ministry said in a statement.
It cited Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho three days
after he told reporters that the energy, finance and planning
ministries would review expected changes by Petrobras to
gasoline, diesel and other fuel prices in Brazil. At the same
event, new Petrobras Chief Executive Pedro Parente said the
company would set fuel prices to meet its commercial needs
without government interference.
Coelho was appointed in May when Interim-President Michel
Temer took over from suspended President Dilma Rousseff while
she faces an impeachment trial in the Senate for allegedly
breaking budget rules.
Over the past 13 years, Petrobras has made some of the
world's largest oil discoveries and invested about $300 billion
on expansion. Rousseff's Workers Party and her allies directed
this spending to meet broad economic and political goals that
helped lift millions from abject poverty.
Those policies failed to meet many of Rousseff's promised
development targets or put Petrobras on a sustainable footing.
Many gains are being whittled away by Brazil's biggest recession
in at least 80 years.
Fuel-price controls, adopted to control inflation, cut
Petrobras revenue, helping cause debt to balloon to nearly $130
billion. They also starved Brazil's biggest company, responsible
for more than 10 percent of gross domestic product, of revenue
to finance one of the world's largest-ever capital spending
plans.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang)