By Sergio Spagnuolo
CURITIBA Brazil Nov 16 Brazilian police and
prosecutors investigating corruption at Petroleo Brasileiro SA
said on Monday they have evidence that bribes were paid as part
of the state-run oil company's $1.2 billion purchase of Pasadena
Refining Systems Inc in 2006.
At a news conference announcing a new round of searches,
seizures and arrests, federal prosecutor Carlos Fernando dos
Santos Lima said the bribes related to the U.S. Gulf Coast-based
refinery could lead to the cancellation of the purchase.
After Monday's police operation, two were arrested and five
brought in for questioning, prosecutors said, the latest twist
in a nearly 20-month probe of price-fixing and political
kickbacks at the company known as Petrobras.
"This case is important because, who knows, we might be able
to annul the sale or recover assets belonging to the Brazilian
public," Lima told reporters in Curitiba, Brazil where the
investigation is being run.
The prosecutor did not say how a U.S.-based transaction
could be canceled, but throughout the corruption prosecution,
serious efforts have been made to return illegally diverted
funds to the government or Petrobras.
The prosecutor said Petrobras lost $792 million in the
purchase of the 100,000-barrel-a-day refinery from Astra Oil, a
unit of Belgian-controlled Astra Transcor Energy. He also
alleged that Petrobras overpaid for the facility, claiming it
was in terrible condition when acquired.
Petrobras paid $360 million for half of Pasadena Refining in
2006, more than eight times what Astra paid for the whole
refinery a year earlier. By 2012, Petrobras had sunk $1.18
billion into it including the cost of buying out Astra's
remaining half after a legal dispute between both firms.
Lima cited evidence that Astra paid $15 million in bribes in
the sale of the initial 50 percent of the Pasadena refinery to
Petrobras in 2006.
Petrobras bought the refinery as its exports of Marlim-grade
heavy crude and other oil blends grew, largely to the United
States. It was hoping to capture extra profit for those exports
by refining those exports into fuels such as gasoline. A
congressional inquiry found that it paid far too much for the
refinery.
"Besides being obsolete and in a terrible state, the
refinery did not have the capacity to refine Marlim crude
produced by Petrobras," a statement by the prosecutors said.
In Houston, a voice mail request for comment to Astra Oil
Company LLC was not immediately answered. An Astra Transcor
Energy employee in Rotterdam declined to comment. A corporate
affairs official in Zug, Switzerland did not immediately return
calls requesting comment.
Petrobras officials did not comment.
(Additional reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Pedro Fonseca,
Jeb Blount and Anthony Boadle in Brazil, Joshua Schneyer in New
York and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Writing by Jeb Blount;
Editing by W Simon and Christian Plumb)