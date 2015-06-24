(Adds quotes from prosecutor Lima)
By Caroline Stauffer
CURITIBA, Brazil, June 23 Brazil's biggest
corruption investigation could spread to its largest electric
utility, Eletrobras, and more than a dozen foreign
companies, a lead prosecutor said on Tuesday, in a sign of
further turbulence for the country's business and political
establishment.
Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima said a scheme similar to one
set up as state-run oil firm Petrobras may have
operated at Eletrobras, specifically on major projects like
nuclear reactor Angra 3 and the $13 billion Belo Monte
hydroelectric dam in the Amazon.
In a wide-ranging interview, the Cornell University educated
prosecutor said "there are many charges still to come," in a
probe likely to continue for at least another two years.
The groundbreaking inquiry has already ensnared dozens of
senior executives, battered the popularity of President Dilma
Rousseff and rattled the fragile Brazilian economy.
The 16-month-old investigation has also turned up evidence
of corruption by more than a dozen foreign firms, including
South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd,
Swedish builder Skanska AB, Danish oil and shipping
group Maersk and British engineer Rolls-Royce
Holdings, Lima said.
He called an estimate of $2.1 billion worth of bribes moved
in the scheme "conservative."
By investigating another state-controlled company and
including so many foreign Petrobras suppliers, the prosecutors
have extended the scope of an investigation that claimed one of
its biggest scalps yet with the arrest of the chief executive at
construction and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA.
Lima has said he has no doubt that Odebrecht and rival
construction company Andrade Gutierrez led a "cartel" that
overcharged Petrobras for work and passed on the excess to
executives and politicians.
The prosecutors have charged executives with corruption and
money laundering but not yet for forming a cartel they say began
10 or 12 years ago.
Odebrecht denies participating in a cartel and has called
the arrests illegal. Prosecutors must present charges within 30
days of arrest.
FORMER PRESIDENT NOT INVESTIGATED
Lima said his task force is not investigating former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's ties to Odebrecht's CEO
Marcelo Odebrecht, as some Brazilian media have suggested could
happen.
"At this point the former president is not part of the
investigation," said Lima. "All we have until now is just news
in the press ... The fact is, if we find cause, we will
investigate him like anyone else."
Lima also said lawyers for Odebrecht and other executives
arrested on Friday have not offered any signs of interest in
plea deals, a key driver in widening the investigation so far.
"If someone from Odebrecht were to decide to collaborate,
who knows we might get some information on the political end as
well," Lima said.
The investigation focusing on bribes at Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, or Petrobras, has also implicated senior lawmakers from
Rousseff's Workers' Party.
Rousseff is not being investigated, but her approval ratings
have cratered because of her party's ties to the scandal and
fears that economic fallout from the investigation will tip
Brazil into recession.
Prosecutors are sharing their investigation of foreign
companies with the Department of Justice and Securities and
Exchange Commission in the United States, which wants to make
sure companies comply with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Odebrecht is also accountable, as it lists bonds in the U.S.
Lima said.
Rather than facing prosecution and potential
disqualification from future tenders with the Brazilian
government, Lima said he hoped foreign firms would admit
wrongdoing, pay fines and collaborate with the investigation.
More than one already has, he said, declining to give names.
Leniency agreements would be offered based on names and
documents provided, he said.
The Maersk Group said in a statement it reiterated its
policy of working against corruption. Bribes and kickbacks are
strictly forbidden for any employee at Maersk or third party
working with the company, it said.
Norte Energia, an Eletrobras-led consortium building the
Belo Monte hydroelectric plant, said it was not aware of being
the subject of an investigation.
The other companies did not immediately respond to request
for comment.
Both Belo Monte and Angra 3 are still under construction and
have been hit with multiple delays.
Asked to respond to investor concerns that the probe is
weakening Brazil, Lima said the investigation actually showed
the strength of its institutions and rule of law.
"This is a sign the country is maturing," he said.
