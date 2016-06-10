RIO DE JANEIRO, June 10 Brazil's main oilworkers
unions on Friday held a 24-hour strike as part of nationwide
protests against the government of interim-President Michel
Temer, attacking his oil policies and seeking the return of
suspended President Dilma Rousseff.
The strike started just before midnight Thursday. Officials
with the union, Sindipetro NF said there was almost no chance it
would have an impact on operations at Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, or Petrobras.
The union represents workers at Petrobras offshore oil
fields responsible for the bulk of Brazilian output.
"There won't be any oil production stops," said Tezeu
Bezerra, SindipetroNF's communication director.
Petrobras said in a statement that it was operating normally
despite the strike.
Bezerra, though, hopes workers can use this protest to boost
support for a bigger strike later against what they believe is
Temer's desire to sell Petrobras and Brazilian resources to
foreigners.
They also want the return of leftist Rousseff, who was
suspended in May and replaced by Temer for up to 180 days while
she faces a trial in the Senate on charges she broke budget
laws.
Unions in November staged their biggest strike in 20 years
in protest against plans by the Rousseff government to reduce
the company's $130 billion of debt, the largest in the oil
industry, by selling up to $15 billion of assets by the end of
2016.
While the sales were announced under Rousseff, only a little
more than $1 billion has been sold to date. Temer has appointed
a new Petrobras chief executive, Pedro Parente, who is expected
to speed up sales.
Despite the nearly three-week strike in November, Petrobras
output in the month fell less than 2 percent. Several factors
have prevented Brazil's oil unions from being able to use
strikes to win their demands.
Brazilian labor laws require unions to advise companies of
future strikes, making it easier for Petrobras to make
contingency plans, making it hard for a strike to have
significant impact on company production if it lasts less than a
week.
Wildcat strikes can also break the law if a walkout is done
in a way that jeopardizes safety.
While many Petrobras workers want the company to remain
state-controlled, union leaders have demanded 100 percent
nationalization of oil and expulsion of foreign oil companies
from Brazil.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Marta Nogueira; Editing by David
Gregorio)