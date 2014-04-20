BRASILIA, April 20 Brazils President Dilma
Rousseff must assume her share of responsibility for the
controversial purchase of a refinery in Texas by Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, the former chief executive of the state-run oil
company said in an interview published on Sunday.
Rousseff chaired the board of Petrobras in 2006
when it approved the purchase of Pasadena Refining System Inc,
near Houston.
Its high cost and losses later incurred at the refinery have
put Petrobras at the center of a growing political scandal that
began with bribery accusations and was fanned by the arrest of a
former director in connection with a money-laundering case.
The fall-out could complicate a re-election bid in October
by Rousseff, who has said she was not informed of two clauses in
the refinery contract that made it an onerous deal for
Petrobras.
Petrobras chief executive at the time, José Sergio
Gabrielli, told the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper that both he
and Rousseff were responsible for the purchase that turned sour.
"I was president of the company. I cannot escape my
responsibility, and likewise President Dilma cannot escape her
responsibility as chairwoman of the board," he said.
Gabrielli echoed statements made by his successor at the
helm of Petrobras, Maria das Graças Foster, who told a Senate
hearing on Tuesday that the purchase was a good deal at the time
but world economic downturn turned it into a money
loser.
"I still think that it was a good deal in 2006, a bad deal
for the market conditions in 2008-2011 and it became a good
business once again in 20113-2014," Gabrielli said, referring to
the refinery operation that turned its first profit for
Petrobras in the first two months of this year.
Petrobras bought 50 percent of the 100,000-barrel-per-day
(bpd) refinery for $360 million in 2006 from Belgium's Astra Oil
in hopes of maximizing returns on Brazilian heavy oil shipped to
the United States.
Gabrielli said the Petrobras board would still have gone
ahead with the refinery deal even if it had been informed about
the two clauses Rousseff said she had no knowledge of: a Marlin
clause that compensated Astra for possible losses, and a put
option that in 2012 forced Petrobras to buy the remaining stake
as part of a $820.5 million legal settlement.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Bernard Orr)