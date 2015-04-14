By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
| SAO PAULO, April 14
SAO PAULO, April 14 A corruption probe at
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras is likely to promote
less government intervention and more transparency, economists
and analysts said on Tuesday.
The investigation could, however, also stir more political
infighting, extend the scandal to other state companies and even
put the brakes on an expected economic recovery next year, said
Chris Garman, head of Latin America at political risk
consultancy Eurasia Group.
Garman and other speakers at a seminar sponsored by Itaú BBA
said that a positive consequence from the current scandal was
the revision of rules governing the exploration of massive
offshore oil reserves in an area known as the sub-salt.
Another possible change would be easing minimum thresholds
for Brazil-made content in the equipment used by Petrobras.
Fallout from the scandal at Petroleo Brasileiro SA
, the formal name of the state-controlled oil company,
has already led President Dilma Rousseff to engage in a more
business-friendly policy agenda, economists said.
"Although these don't seem to be full-blown reforms, the
current adjustment policies are helping Brazil distance itself
from a crisis, and that's good," said Ilan Goldfajn, chief
economist of Itaú Unibanco Holding SA. Itaú is Brazil's largest
bank by market value.
Andrés Velasco, a former Chilean finance minister, said
Rousseff was heading in the right direction with efforts to
dismantle years of budget profligacy, aimed at reducing national
debt and adapting to lower commodity prices.
Brazil and other countries in Latin America were faced with
tough times because of the end of the commodity boom, he added.
