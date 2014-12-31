(Adds that Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff is former
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 31 Brazil's
securities-market regulator CVM said on Tuesday it is
investigating whether Petrobras executives failed in
their legal duties to protect the state-run oil company and its
investors from losses related to a giant corruption scandal.
The regulator said in a statement it was seeking to
"ascertain any irregularities related to the possible breach of
fiduciary duties of company administrators." The CVM did not
name the executives of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
formally known, that were being investigated.
Company administrators with fiduciary duties in Brazil
normally refer to top executives, such as the chief executive
officer, chief financial officer and other heads of the Rio de
Janeiro-based company's principal operating units.
In the case of Petrobras, those officials would include the
heads of exploration and production, services and engineering
and refining and supply. Administrators with fiduciary duties
also include members of the board of directors.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, who is scheduled to
begin a second four-year term on Jan. 1, was chairwoman of
Petrobras' board of directors from 2003 to 2010, a period when
much of the alleged corruption took place. During her term as
Petrobras' most senior official, Rousseff was first Brazil's
Energy Minister and then Chief of Staff to former President Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva.
Rousseff says she had no involvement in the scandal, was
shocked by its size and has promised a full investigation.
Brazilian police and prosecutors allege that Petrobras
officials conspired with a cartel of Brazilian construction and
engineering firms for years to inflate the price of contracts.
Part of the excess payment was then kicked back to executives,
politicians and political parties as bribes and campaign
contributions.
Brazil's presidency and Petrobras did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. Earlier this month, Rousseff
said Brazil's government, which controls a majority of voting
stock in Petrobras, plans to make changes in some top officials,
but not in the most senior executives.
There is no evidence that those top officials, including
Petrobras Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster, were involved
in any irregularities, Rousseff said.
The CVM case is the seventh launched by the Brazilian
securities regulator against Petrobras and its contractors since
late 2013, the CVM said.
On Monday, Petrobras said it has suspended business with 23
construction and engineering firms that have been implicated in
the Brazilian criminal probe known as Operation Car Wash.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Additional reporting by
Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Jeb Blount and Stephen
Eisenhammer; Editing by Alan Crosby)