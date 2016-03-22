(Adds executives' comments, background on results)
By Jeb Blount
March 22 Brazil's state-controlled oil company
Petrobras is being forced to turn itself into a smaller
operation as crude prices have fallen more than expected, making
it impossible to finance its once-ambitious plans, the company's
chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
CFO Ivan Monteiro made the comment on a conference call with
investors a day after Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the
company is formally known, announced a 36.9 billion real ($10.2
billion) fourth-quarter loss, its biggest ever.
The loss was driven by a 46 percent decline in the price of
Brent crude oil in the fourth quarter compared with a
year earlier, the company said.
A big recovery is unlikely anytime soon, Monteiro said.
"We do believe that the future price of Brent is now at a
different level, a lower level in the long run, and this
certainly had a significant impact," he said. "And to that end,
the company will have to reinvent itself. It will have to adapt
its costs to the new reality."
The once-booming oil producer with the world's largest
corporate spending plan is slashing capital investments as $12
billion of debt comes due this year. Petrobras has also been
tarnished by a sweeping Brazilian corruption scandal that has
implicated several senior executives.
Petrobras said on Monday it expected Brent crude to average
about $45 a barrel in 2016, down from about $60 late last year.
The losses mean Petrobras, whose debt is growing, would pay
no dividends for the second year in a row. But its cash position
is improving, which would ease concerns that Petrobras might not
be able to pay its nearly $130 billion of debt without
government help, company officials said on the call.
Petrobras expects $21 billion of cash on hand at the end of
2016, it said in a statement on Tuesday. That is 19 percent less
than at the end of 2015, excluding a $10 billion line of credit
arranged with the China Development Bank, the officials said.
Petrobras said it could meet all its obligations until at
least the end of 2017 without raising new capital, even if its
plan to sell $14 billion of assets this year ran into trouble,
the officials said.
Some key oil exploration areas Petrobras is focusing on are
showing promise, they said.
The Libra offshore prospect, which Petrobras owns with
France's Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and
Chinese state oil companies CNOOC and China National
Petroleum Co, will start long-duration well tests in
2017.
Exploration results there are "magnificent," Petrobras
exploration and production chief Solange Guedes said.
($1 = 3.6135 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Richard Chang)