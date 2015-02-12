UPDATE 3-Oil prices trim losses as slide on supply glut leaves WTI near 6-month low
* Floating storage on tankers on the rise again in Asia (Updates prices, adds comments)
BRASILIA Feb 12 Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to publish audited results for 2014 by the end of May, the company said on Thursday in a securities filing.
Petrobras said the drop in oil prices and the company's high indebtedness will force it to reduce investment and look at other financing alternatives and ways to raise its cash flow.
It said it has no plans to issue new company shares. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 5 The United Arab Emirates is delaying the start-up of its first Korean-built nuclear reactor by a year because the local company that needs to operate it has not yet received a licence from the nuclear regulator, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said in a statement on Friday.