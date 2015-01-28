BRIEF-Oil major Total starts production at Badamyar site
* Total has started up production from the Badamyar project, located offshore 220 kilometers south of Yangon in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 28 Brazil's Petrobras reported a third-quarter non-audited net profit on Wednesday of 3.09 bln reais ($1.20 billion) after its board said it was "impractical" to estimate the value of expected charges against earnings related to a corruption scandal.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, also said it is exploring ways to revise the results to account for the corruption-probe-related charges in a manner in line with securities regulations in Brazil and the United States.
The result was delivered more than two months after the deadline for releasing the results under Brazilian law.
($1 = 2.5721 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount, editing by Louise Heavens)
NEW YORK, May 2 Holders of Puerto Rican sales tax-backed debt sued the U.S. territory in the early hours of Tuesday morning, alleging its debt-cutting plans violate the U.S. Constitution and kicking off a likely deluge of lawsuits against the ailing island.