* CEO Bendine says "guarantees a return to normality"
* Capital spending for 2015 to be cut to $29 bln
* Release of results removes risk of default
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 22 Brazilian state-run oil
company Petrobras reported its biggest-ever loss on Wednesday,
the result of a 50.8-billion-real ($16.8 billion) write-down in
the wake of a massive corruption scandal.
The 2014 full-year net loss of 21.6 billion reais, which
exceeds the company's total accumulated profit for nearly four
years, comes as new Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine seeks to
restore investor confidence. A widening international probe of
contract fixing, bribery and political kickbacks at the company,
formally called Petroleo Brasileiro SA, led to lengthy delays in
publishing the results.
Of the write-downs, 6.19 billion reais, or about 12 percent,
were directly related to the corruption probe, Petrobras said.
It said the rest was "impairment" resulting from poor planing,
declining oil prices, unrealized refinery project goals and
excess costs such as over-priced goods purchased under tough
national content rules.
"From here on in, Petrobras guarantees a return to normality
in its relationship with investors, shareholders and creditors
in Brazil and abroad," Bendine, who took over as CEO in early
February, said at a press conference announcing the delayed
financial results.
"We are cleaning up the errors in the treatment of company
resources so that we can deal with the market with the
transparency that it demands and deserves."
The write-down is one of Petrobras' first concrete steps to
restore access to capital markets since the scandal forced the
delay of audited financial statements in November. The company's
financial difficulties have led to debt downgrades by major
ratings agencies.
Even so, Petrobras has already said it will be forced to cut
investment aimed at developing offshore oil discoveries that are
the among the world's largest in four decades. Those discoveries
had led investors to drive the company's market value up to
nearly $300 billion in 2008 and helped sell $70 billion of new
stock in 2010. Petrobras is worth only $56 billion today.
While the write-down helps shine a light on one of the
company's darkest moments, challenges remain for the company and
Brazil as whole.
In addition to harming Petrobras, Brazil's biggest company,
the scandal has hamstrung two dozen of Brazil's largest
construction and engineering firms, bankrupting at least five,
and throwing thousands out of work.
It also is the biggest setback yet to a $44.2-billion-a-year
Petrobras expansion plan that President Dilma Rousseff and her
Workers' Party (PT) have used to justify firmer state control of
natural resources and increased intervention in the economy.
SPENDING CUTS PLANNED
Petrobras, whose annual investment is frequently double the
government discretionary infrastructure budget, said on
Wednesday that it would cut 2015 capital spending to $29
billion, 34 percent below the planned average for each of the
next five years. Bendine said it would cut spending by another
13 percent to $25 billion in 2016 and unveil a new strategic
plan in 30 days.
Investors questioned the true value of Petrobras assets
after a wave of arrests last year of top executives from the oil
company and its contractors building billions of dollars worth
of refineries, drilling ships and other complex oil and gas
infrastructure.
As a result, auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers declined to
certify company results.
The company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of 26.6
billion reais. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization - a measure of the company's ability to generate
cash from operations - were 20.1 billion reais.
Petrobras also released audited third-quarter financial
statements on Wednesday, revising net income to a loss of 5.3
billion reais on net revenue, or total sales minus sales taxes,
of 88.4 billion reais.
Petrobras had reported unaudited third-quarter results in
January, but the delay in publishing audited accounts cut the
company off from financial markets. Under contracts for more
than $50 billion worth of global bonds, failure to publish
audited fourth-quarter results could have resulted in default
and forced early repayment of those debts.
DEBT RISK REDUCED
The risk of default was removed by Wednesday's financial
release.
"The audited results are likely to improve overall
expectations and reduce the risk of further downgrade from
credit rating agencies for the time being," Joao Castro Neves,
Latin America director for the Eurasia Group in Washington said
in a note.
The write-down in the audited accounts is not hugely
different from the 61.4 billion real net impairment proposed in
January by then-CEO Maria das Graças Foster. Foster and five
other senior executives resigned in February.
"A big write-down is a sign that policy makers are starting
to realize that they may need to change some of their policies,"
said Cleveland Jones a director of the Brazilian Petroleum
Institute at Rio de Janeiro-State University. "This could open
the door to a more open and dynamic oil industry."
The release of the audited accounts on Wednesday followed
extensive negotiations with PricewaterhouseCoopers and
securities regulators in Brazil and the United States.
The company remains the world's most-indebted and
least-profitable major oil company and faces an additional
battle after a 50 percent decline in the price of oil in
the last year.
($1 = 3.00 Brazilian reais)
