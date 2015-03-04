By Brian Winter and Anthony Boadle
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 4 Brazil's President
Dilma Rousseff raced on Wednesday to defuse a rebellion in
Congress by legislators upset over her budget austerity plans
and her handling of a corruption scandal at state-run oil
company Petrobras.
Rousseff was set to meet with legislative leaders from her
coalition, her office said, after they unexpectedly threw out a
presidential decree that would have raised payroll taxes and
helped close a gaping hole in Brazil's budget.
The congressional maneuver late Tuesday was one of the
clearest signs yet of how fallout from the graft scandal at
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally
known, threatens Rousseff's economic agenda and could worsen an
expected recession this year.
Brazilian financial markets tumbled early Wednesday, with
the real losing about 1 percent and stocks also
shedding 1.5 percent.
Congress' decision "shows the increasing difficulty of moves
that could help with budget cuts," said Alessandra Ribeiro,
economist with Sao Paulo-based consultancy Tendencias.
The latest setback for Rousseff had its roots in two nearly
simultaneous events late Tuesday.
First, Senate president Renan Calheiros, who is formally a
member of Brazil's ruling coalition, threw out Rousseff's
austerity decree for what he described as procedural reasons.
Hours later, Brazil's top prosecutor asked the Supreme Court
to open investigations into 54 people, most of whom are expected
to be politicians who allegedly benefited from the corruption at
Petrobras in a long-awaited development in the spreading
scandal.
Under Brazilian law, only the top court can try cases
against political leaders. The names on the list were not made
public.
However, numerous Brazilian media reported that Calheiros
was among those being investigated. Folha de S.Paulo said,
citing unnamed Calheiros allies, that his opposition to
Rousseff's fiscal decree was a pressure tactic designed to show
the government his displeasure at being on the list.
A spokesman for Calheiros said he had no information
regarding his inclusion on the list, and would make no further
comment.
Politicians and financial analysts disagreed early Wednesday
about the immediate practical effect of Calheiros' maneuver.
Rousseff's office said its fiscal savings target would not
be harmed, and it would send a new bill to Congress to replace
the decree and raise payroll taxes.
However, some Senate aides and analysts worried that,
because of uncertainty over when Congress will approve the bill,
the tax might take longer to go up than it otherwise would have.
(Additional reporting by Alonso Soto and Caroline Stauffer
