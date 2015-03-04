(Repeats to fix technical problem. Adds details on Rousseff's
meeting with legislators, economic impact of scandal, updates
market reaction)
By Anthony Boadle and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, March 4 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff raced on Wednesday to defuse a rebellion by legislators
upset about her budget austerity plans and her handling of a
corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras.
Rousseff met with legislative leaders from her coalition
after they unexpectedly threw out a presidential decree that
would have raised payroll taxes and helped close a gaping hole
in Brazil's budget.
"This is very serious for Rousseff," said political analyst
Gabriel Petrus of Brasilia-based consultancy Barral M Jorge
Associates. "It looks as if there is no political stability on
top of the economic crisis."
The economic impact of the congressional maneuver late on
Tuesday was unclear, but it was a sign of how fallout from the
scandal at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
formally known, threatens Rousseff's agenda and could increase
the threat of a recession this year.
Rousseff vowed to improve communication with allies before
sending more belt-tightening measures to Congress, said
lawmakers who met with her. If Congress blocks them, the
government will have to make deeper spending cuts elsewhere to
meet its fiscal savings target of 1.2 percent of gross domestic
product this year, her minister for congressional ties, Pepe
Vargas, told reporters.
Brazil's real tumbled more than 2 percent on
Wednesday and briefly hit 3 per dollar for the first time since
2004 as some investors worried the fiscal problems could cause
Brazil to lose its investment-grade credit rating. Stocks
fell 1.6 percent.
The cost to protect holders of Brazilian government bonds
against default for five years through contracts known as credit
default swaps rose to 244 basis points on Wednesday, wider than
those of peer, junk-rated emerging market nations such as Turkey
and Indonesia, according to BNP Paribas Securities.
Brazil's bonds have traded at around that level for a month,
indicating that investors see an imminent downgrade.
Analysts from Standard & Poor's, which last year downgraded
Brazil to the lowest investment-grade rating as public finances
deteriorated, are meeting with government officials in Brasilia
this week.
The Petrobras scandal erupted last year with the arrest of a
black-market currency dealer who described a massive bribery and
kickback scheme at the oil company, allegedly involving corrupt
executives and politicians.
The scandal threatens to have a ripple effect on Brazil's
already weak economy, prompting Petrobras to halt or cancel
several key investment projects. Companies in the energy and
construction sectors are also finding it harder to obtain
credit.
Rousseff, a leftist who has just started her second term, is
also struggling with rising inflation and unemployment, low
prices for Brazil's commodities, and a historic drought that has
raised the specter of widespread energy and water rationing.
POLITICIANS UNDER INVESTIGATION
Rousseff's latest setback had its roots in two nearly
simultaneous events late on Tuesday.
First, Senate President Renan Calheiros, a member of
Brazil's ruling coalition, threw out Rousseff's austerity decree
for what he called procedural reasons.
Hours later, Brazil's top prosecutor asked the Supreme Court
to open investigations into 54 people, most of whom are expected
to be politicians accused of benefiting from kickbacks at
Petrobras.
Under Brazilian law, only the top court can try cases
against political leaders. The list of names was not released.
However, numerous Brazilian media reported that Calheiros
was among those under investigation. Folha de S.Paulo said,
citing unnamed Calheiros allies, that his opposition to
Rousseff's fiscal decree was a pressure tactic designed to show
the government his displeasure at being on the list.
A spokesman for Calheiros said he had no information about
his inclusion on the list and would not comment further.
Rousseff's office said it would send a bill to Congress to
replace the decree and raise payroll taxes. Since it is unclear
when the increasingly hostile legislature will vote on the bill,
however, the tax increase may come later than it would have
under the decree.
Eurasia Group, a consultancy, said the delay could cost the
government as much as 3 billion reais ($1 billion).
In a sign of Rousseff's dependency on Congress, Banco Itau
calculated that the president would need its support to pass
budget savings measures worth 0.5 percent of GDP this year. That
would be equivalent to nearly half the government's primary
surplus target, a key gauge of its ability to pay creditors.
($1 = 2.99 reais)
(Additional reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Writing by Brian Winter; Editing by Todd Benson
and Lisa Von Ahn)