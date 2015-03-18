SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazil's main opposition
party said on Tuesday it would call on the Supreme Court to
investigate President Dilma Rousseff's involvement in a
corruption scheme at state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA
.
The motion comes a day after prosecutors charged the
treasurer of Rousseff's Workers' Party, Joao Vaccari, with
corruption and money laundering, saying that Vaccari was aware
that donations he sought for the party were bribe money stolen
from Petrobras.
Rousseff has denied knowing about corruption at Petrobras as
chairwoman of its board from 2003 to 2010 when much of the
alleged graft occurred and has urged a thorough investigation.
She is facing a growing wave of anger over the scandal,
however. Some 1 million people protested in two dozen cities on
Sunday, many calling for her impeachment.
The president of the opposition PSDB party, Aecio Neves, who
narrowly lost last year's presidential election to Rousseff,
said in a statement his party would join smaller parties in a
Wednesday meeting with Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki to
ask for the investigation.
The Supreme Court is investigating 34 sitting politicians,
including the speakers of both houses of Congress, for allegedly
receiving bribe money stolen from Petrobras, but Rousseff is not
among them.
Zavascki has previously said there was no evidence to
justify an investigation of the president. The Workers' Party
says all its campaign donations are legal.
Prosecutors have secured commitments to return 500 million
reais ($154 million) of money funneled off of Petrobras
contracts to public coffers through plea bargain deals, but
suspect much more was stolen.
($1 = 3.24 reais)
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler)