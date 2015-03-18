By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, March 18 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff launched an anti-corruption offensive on Wednesday to
counter rising discontent over a kickback scandal engulfing
state-run oil company Petrobras that has implicated her allies
and undermined her popularity.
Her anti-corruption proposals, contained in bills submitted
to Congress, include the criminalization of slush funds - known
in Portuguese as "Caixa 2" - that are widely used by Brazil's
political parties to finance their campaigns.
Other steps would hasten the seizure of assets from people
convicted of corruption and from government officials who
accumulate wealth out of proportion with their income.
As part of the anti-corruption drive, Rousseff also signed a
decree implementing an anti-bribery law passed more than a year
ago that stiffens fines for companies but has not been applied
for a lack of finalized rules.
Rousseff said she would not brush the latest corruption
scandal under the carpet and sought to divert criticism.
"I'm sure all Brazilians of good faith, even those who did
not vote for me, know that corruption in Brazil was not invented
recently," she said in a speech.
Many Brazilians, however, hold her responsible. On Sunday,
about 1 million people took to the streets of Brazil's largest
cities in anti-government protests triggered by the Petrobras
scandal and discontent over economic stagnation.
Some demonstrators called for her impeachment.
Rousseff was chairwoman of Petrobras during the years when
most of the corruption took place. She has denied knowing about
a multibillion-dollar scheme in which kickbacks on overpriced
contracts with some of Brazil's top engineering and construction
firms were paid to politicians and Petrobras executives.
Opinion polls show most Brazilians believe she knew.
Less than three months into her second term, Rousseff's
popularity has sunk to the lowest for a Brazilian leader since
1992, shortly before President Fernando Collor was impeached for
corruption, according to a new poll published on Wednesday.
The year-old investigation has so far led to the indictment
of 103 people on racketeering, bribery and money laundering
charges, including three former Petrobras senior managers and
executives from six leading builders. Forty-seven politicians,
mostly from Rousseff's coalition, are under investigation too.
Opposition leaders have said impeachment is unlikely since
Rousseff has not been personally accused of wrongdoing in the
Petrobras scandal.
Still, the investigation came closer to the president on
Monday when prosecutors charged the treasurer of her Workers'
Party with corruption for soliciting donations from executives
accused of funneling money from the oil company.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)