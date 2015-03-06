SAO PAULO, March 6 State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA will temporarily ban two engineering companies from bidding for contracts and auctions with the Brazilian oil producer.

The company, commonly known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing on Friday that it started an inquiry into the practices of Schahin Engenharia SA and TKK Engenharia SA, which allegedly were part of a group of contractors that paid executives bribes in exchange for contracts. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)