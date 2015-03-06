BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings reports qtrly shr of $0.04
* 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. announces 2017 first quarter financial results
SAO PAULO, March 6 State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA will temporarily ban two engineering companies from bidding for contracts and auctions with the Brazilian oil producer.
The company, commonly known as Petrobras, said in a securities filing on Friday that it started an inquiry into the practices of Schahin Engenharia SA and TKK Engenharia SA, which allegedly were part of a group of contractors that paid executives bribes in exchange for contracts. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Joseph D. Perillo appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: