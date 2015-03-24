BRIEF-Coach CEO- Approximately 60 pct of Kate Spade's consumers are millennial
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 Standard & Poor's would downgrade Petrobras' credit ratings if the Brazilian state-run oil company fails to publish its audited financial results by the end of April, a senior analyst with the ratings agency said on Tuesday.
S&P would cut Petrobras' stand-alone credit profile and its BBB-minus rating, downgrading the corruption-ridden company to junk level, S&P's analyst Luciano Gremone said in a conference call with investors and the press. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Tom Brown)
* CEO on conf call- marketing and design, merchandising teams to remain independent for Kate and Coach, corporate functions to be shared
May 8 State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Dave Ireland global head of defined contribution.