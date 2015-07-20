(Adds detail of sentences, arrest of Odebrecht executive,
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 20 Three executives of
Brazil's Camargo Correa group were convicted on Monday of money
laundering, corruption and other charges, the first
construction-industry executives to be sentenced in a giant
price fixing and bribery scandal involving state-run oil company
Petrobras.
Dalton dos Santos Avancini, chief executive officer of
Camargo Correa Construções e Participações SA, João
Ricardo Auler, the company's chairman, and Eduardo Hermelino
Leite, a senior executive, were all convicted of corruption and
membership in a criminal organization. The ruling was handed
down by Judge Sergio Moro of Brazil's Federal Court in Curitiba.
Also, Avancini and Leite were each convicted of 38 counts of
money laundering.
The convictions came the day Federal Police decided to
formally accuse Marcelo Odebrecht, CEO of Odebrecht SA
, of having a role in the scandal. The police
accusations are expected to be followed by similar charges that
prosecutors plan to present later this week to judge Moro asking
him to indict the executive.
Odebrecht is among the major Brazilian construction and
engineering companies that prosecutors accuse of fixing
contracts to rob billions of dollars from Petroleo Brasileiro
SA, as Petrobras is formally known. The money was then kicked
back to Petrobras executives and politicians as bribes and
campaign contributions, according to prosecutors.
While Avancini and Leite each received prison sentences of
16 years and four months and fines of 1.3 million reais
($406,250), their assistance in the case resulted in the judge
knocking that down to about four months already served, a year
of house arrest with electronic monitoring, and two to six years
of modified house arrest.
If modified house arrest is approved in 2016, the pair would
be free weekdays, but confined to their homes on nights and on
weekends. Failure to comply could result in them being sent to
prison.
The third executive, Auler, faces nine years and six months
plus a fine of 627,150 reais. The first part of his sentence
must be served in a penitentiary, Judge Moro said, adding that
any easing of the terms will be dependent on the return of
illegally obtained funds.
Three others were convicted along with the Camargo Correa
executives, all for helping them launder money or by taking part
in their criminal organization.
They include Paulo Roberto Costa and Alberto Yousseff whose
original testimony helped kick-start the current investigations.
Camargo Correa said it has been cooperating with authorities
to clean up irregularities since the investigation began.
Odebrecht representatives were not immediately available for
comment.
($1 = 3.20 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount additional reporting by Eduardo Samora
in Sao Paulo; Editing by Andrew Hay and David Gregorio)