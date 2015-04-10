(Adds details on Petrobras repayments)
By Sergio Spagnuolo
CURITIBA, Brazil, April 10 Brazilian police
arrested three former congressmen on Friday, broadening their
corruption investigation beyond state-run oil firm Petrobras to
state lender Caixa Economica Federal and the federal health
ministry.
A federal judge in the southern city of Curitiba ordered the
arrest of André Vargas, former congressman for the ruling
Workers' Party, as well as Luiz Argolo and Pedro Corrêa, former
lawmakers for the smaller opposition Party of Solidarity.
Though none currently hold office, they were the first
politicians arrested in the year-old probe that discovered
construction companies had funneled bribes from Petrobras.
Prosecutors and police agents said at a press conference
that Vargas and his brother had taken bribes in exchange for
helping a public relations firm and a biotech lab secure
contracts with Caixa Economica Federal and the health ministry.
"This was probably repeated in other areas," said federal
police agent Igor Romario.
In dispatches ordering the arrests, federal judge Sergio
Moro cited evidence suggesting crimes of corruption and money
laundering had been committed. Four other people were detained
for allegedly funneling bribes.
Prosecutors have long warned that the multibillion-dollar
kickback scheme they uncovered at Petroleo Brasileiro SA
likely extended to other state-run companies.
The congressmen and Caixa Economica are tied to the
Petrobras investigation by Alberto Youssef, the black-market
money changer in the state of Parana who agreed to reveal
beneficiaries of the scheme in exchange for a lighter sentence.
The investigation has led to the indictment of scores of
executives from Brazil's top builders and implicated dozens of
politicians, the majority of them from President Dilma
Rousseff's Workers' Party, who allegedly received graft money.
It has shaken Rousseff's government and threatens to further
slow a stagnant economy, excluding the country's top engineering
firms from contracts with Petrobras.
"The investigation is only beginning," said prosecutor
Carlos Fernando dos Santos Lima, adding that other Petrobras
departments, like communications, would be investigated.
Prosecutors will also seek a court order to start returning
some 1 billion reais ($324,675) in seized and voluntarily
returned funds to Petrobras, starting with an initial 100 to 120
million reais, Lima said.
Caixa Economica said in an emailed statement that it would
open an internal inquiry and will collaborate fully with the
investigations, forwarding all contracts related to the
allegations to the authorities.
Representatives for the former congressmen could not
immediately be reached.
($1 = 3.08 reais)
(Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by W Simon and Ted
Botha)