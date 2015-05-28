(Adds Petrobras response, paragraph 3)
RIO DE JANEIRO May 28 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras canceled leases with Schahin Petroleo e Gas SA
for five offshore oil drilling and production vessels after a
cash crunch forced the ship leaser to remove the equipment from
service for nearly a month, Schahin said on Thursday.
The decision, if upheld, will result in the loss of more
than 1,000 related jobs, Schahin said, while creditors and
investors stand to lose more than $4 billion. Schahin said it
plans to sue Petrobras, as the oil company is known, to
reinstate the contracts.
Petrobras said in a e-mailed statement that the
cancellations were due to a contractual breach.
Petrobras has been trying to slash costs in the face of
falling oil prices, soaring debt and record losses related to
poor planning and fallout from a giant price-fixing, bribery and
political kickback scandal.
In the lower oil price environment, Petrobras, the world's
most indebted oil company, and third most indebted non-financial
company, faces a market with a growing number of unused vessels
and falling day rates. Deepwater drillships that rented for
$500,000 or $600,000 a day several years ago can now be leased
for $400,000 or less, according to industry sources.
The five Schahin vessels are the drillships Cerrado Sertão
and Lancer and the semi-submersible oil production platforms
Amazônia and Pantanal. All had been on long-term leases.
Schahin said it was forced in early April to temporarily
pull these vessels from service with Petrobras for nearly a
month and move them to port after a lack of cash to pay debt led
a creditor to seek the sale of assets. The creditor was leasing
the Pantanal and Amazônia to Schahin.
In late April, after renegotiating a $1 billion reduction in
debt Schahin informed Petrobras that the ships were ready for
service. On May 21 Petrobras canceled the leases, Schahin said.
