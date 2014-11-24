(Adds DOJ investigation)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 24 Brazil's state-run oil
firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it had
received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission asking for documents relating to an investigation it
is pursuing.
The SEC investigation is the latest in a multi-layered probe
into Petrobras which is spreading beyond Brazil's borders.
Petrobras, as the firm is known, said the requested material
would be sent to the SEC and it was working with law firms
Trench, Rossi and Watanabe, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, which
have already been hired to lead an internal investigation into
allegations of corruption at the company.
Petrobras did not provide details as to what documents the
SEC had requested.
The company is also under investigation by the U.S.
Department of Justice, according to a person familiar with the
matter who was not authorized to speak publicly about the
matter.
A DOJ spokesman declined to comment.
The oil producer's activities are being probed by a DOJ unit
that looks into potential violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act, the person said.
The U.S. investigation, conducted by both the SEC and the
DOJ, is "broad" in nature and has been ongoing since at least
the start of 2014, the person said.
In Brazil federal police have already arrested two former
senior Petrobras executives in a wide money-laundering and
bribery probe, while an internal investigation at the firm has
led to one employee being fired and 15 others fingered for
corruption.
Prosecutors allege Petrobras systematically overpaid for
work by contractors and that the excess funds were then
illegally funneled to political parties, including that of
President Dilma Rousseff.
The scandal has put pressure on Rousseff after her narrow
re-election last month, particularly because she was chairwoman
of the Petrobras board from 2003 to 2010, when much of the
alleged corruption took place.
Petrobras said it would cooperate with American authorities
to the same extent as it has with Brazilian authorities.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; additional reporting by
Aruna Viswanatha in Washington D.C; Editing by Chris Reese and
Richard Chang)