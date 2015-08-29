BRASILIA Aug 28 Brazilian state-run oil company
Petrobras and other investors reached an agreement to
approve the restructuring plan of ailing oil-drilling-rig
builder Sete Brasil Participações SA, two leading local
newspapers reported on Friday.
The plan would pave the way the refinancing of Sete Brasil's
$3.8 billion in debt.
Shareholders reached a deal for Sete to operate five drills
in a joint venture with an international partner, newspapers
Valor Economico and Folha de Sao Paulo reported, without
disclosing sources for the information. Another 10 drills under
construction by Sete Brasil will be operated by another company,
the newspapers said.
The press office of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is
formally known, declined to comment on the reports. An official
with Sete could not be immediately reached for comment.
Earlier this week Petrobras, which owns 9 percent of Sete
Brasil, was growing uneasy with the business reorganization
plan, a source told Reuters.
The reorganization plan is key for the refinancing of Sete
Brasil's debt with state lenders Banco do Brasil SA
and Caixa Econômica Federal, as well as private-sector
lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA
and Banco Santander Brasil SA.
When founded in 2011, Sete Brasil pledged to spend more than
$25 billion to build as many as 28 deepwater drillships that
would be leased to Petrobras. A corruption scandal involving
Petrobras and some of its key contractors such as engineering
firms and equipment suppliers, have paralyzed rig and equipment
purchases.
Rio de Janeiro-based Sete Brasil, founded by Petrobras and
banks including Grupo BTG Pactual SA, faces a
chronic cash-flow shortage as Petrobras delays payments and as
borrowing costs spiked.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)