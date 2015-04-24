RIO DE JANEIRO, April 24 Four Petrobras platforms off the northeast coast of Brazil stopped production after a leak of about 7,000 liters of oil was detected coming from a pipeline linking them, a local oilworkers union head said on Friday.

The union leader did not say whether the leak in the Camorim field had been contained. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)