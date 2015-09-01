RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 1 Brazil's largest
oil-workers' union advised Petroleo Brasileiro SA
that it plans to begin a open-ended strike against the state-run
oil company starting at midnight (0300 GMT) on Friday.
The strike is in protest at a recent cut of about 40 percent
in investments by Petrobras, as the company is commonly known,
and the planned sale of about $15.1 billion of assets, the
union, known as FUP, said in a statement on Tuesday.
The strike will affect all operational and administrative
units of Petrobras including the fuel and oil import and export
terminals of Transpetro, the company's shipping and gas pipeline
unit.
Officials at Petrobras were not immediately available to
comment.
