By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 4 A four-day strike at
Petrobras gathered steam on Wednesday, cutting crude and natural
gas output from the No. 2 South American oil producer and
threatening to become the most disruptive walkout at the
state-run oil company in 20 years.
On Monday, Petrobras said it had lost 273,000 barrels a day
of crude output, or about 13 percent of its Brazilian output of
about 2.1 million barrels a day of oil before the strike began
on Sunday.
Lost output slipped to about 179,000 barrels a day on
Tuesday, or 8.5 percent below pre-strike levels, output that has
held steady on Wednesday a company source told Reuters, adding
that the strike is having a "significant" financial impact on
the company.
The cuts have already caused the biggest strike-induced hit
to Petrobras' crude output since a 32-day strike in 1995 that
led to lines at gas stations and military occupation of
refineries. The latest strike is also likely to increase
pressure on a company hobbled by a corruption scandal and
struggling under $130 billion of debt, the largest in the world
oil industry.
"This is serious because it is happening in the midst of
Brazil's worst economic crisis in decades and in the middle of
Petrobras' worst crisis ever," said Adriano Pires, head of the
Brazilian Infrastructure Institute, a Rio de Janeiro Energy
research company.
"It's like the unions are saying, 'Hey, Petrobras is in
intensive care. Let's pull the plug!'" Pires said.
Members of Brazil's national oilworkers federation said on
Wednesday that Petrobras was underestimating output losses. In a
statement late Wednesday, Brazil's biggest oil union federation
said production cuts are as much as a quarter of Petrobras
Brazilian output, or just over 500,000 barrels a day.
The union, though, did admit that it has not cut output as
much as hoped. Production from the giant Roncador offshore oil
field in Brazil's Campos Basin continued on Wednesday even after
production-vessel workers joined the strike, a union spokesman
said, denying media reports of an output shutdown.
Petrobras management has said in the past that it can
maintain operations with no impact to fuel supplies in Brazil
for a week or 10 days at the most. It said Wednesday it bought
82,000 cubic meters (515,764 barrels) of gasoline from Brazilian
petrochemical company Braskem, bolstering supplies in November.
Strike aims go far beyond a call for an 18 percent salary
increase. They also seek to block planned asset sales, reverse
budget cuts and protect Petrobras' right to lead the bulk of new
offshore oil development.
Petrobras has offered an 8.1 percent salary increase, but
wages are not the key issue, union representatives say.
"This movement is a clear and open criticism of the
government's economic policies," said Deyvid Bacelar, a union
activist and worker representative on Petrobras' board of
directors.
Those goals, some of which can only be guaranteed by
Brazil's Congress, will be hard for Petrobras to meet.
Without $50 billion of planned assets sales and cuts to a
five-year investment plan that was recently the world's largest,
Petrobras risks being unable pay its massive debts, Chief
Executive Aldemir Bendine told Congress last month.
If prolonged, the strike will worsen the company's struggles
to raise output and reduce debt, the Standard & Poor's
debt-rating agency said on Wednesday.
The government has little money or credit to help Petrobras
as it grapples with a gaping fiscal deficit. Officials are
counting on growing oil output to close the gap.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Additional reporting by Marta
Nogueira; Editing by Richard Chang and Grant McCool)