(Adds comments from company source; reduced strike impact on
oil output)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 5 Brazilian union leaders
said on Thursday stronger than expected support for a strike at
Petrobras is due to growing worker opposition to a creeping
privatization of the state oil company.
The strike, which began on Sunday, has become the biggest
stoppage in two decades at Petrobras and shows workers back
union efforts to renationalize the company and cut foreign
participation in the oil industry, they said.
Meanwhile, a company source said Petrobras is not planning
to give in to union demands to stop asset sales and there was no
end in sight to the walkout.
The industrial action follows a shift in union tactics to
focus on nationalist and anti-capitalist demands rather than
wages.
"Frankly we were surprised by the level of support," said
Marcos Breda, communications manager for Sindipetro
Norte-Fluminense, a FUP union that represents oil platform
workers in the Campos Basin, Brazil's most productive oil
region.
"This is very similar to 1995. We're defending the same
things, protesting privatization of the company, the need to
protect Brazil's sovereignty, the need to maintain investment in
Brazil," he said.
Since Brazil's biggest oil-union federation FUP took to the
picket lines on Sunday afternoon, the walkout has cut output by
as much as 273,000 barrels a day (b/d). That is as much as 13
percent of the 2.1 million b/d Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
Petrobras is formally known, was producing before the strike.
Petrobras said its contingency plans had managed to reduce
the loss of production to an estimated 127,000 barrels on
Thursday from 134,00 barrels on Wednesday and 178,000 barrels on
Tuesday.
Unions say Petrobras is underestimating the impact on its
output since the strike began.
Those cuts, plus delays at fuel terminals, the closing of a
fertilizer plant and reported fuel shortages in remote areas of
Bahia state have combined to make this the biggest strike
against Petrobras since a 32-day walkout in 1995.
According to Breda and his colleagues at FUP, the 1995
strike kept Petrobras out of a privatization drive that sold the
country's phone, steel and iron ore companies to private
investors. The government later managed to sell most of the
stock in the company, but has maintained firm voting control.
Twenty-years later the unions want nothing less than to
force Petrobras to tear up its investment plan, which they
consider a plot to give away Brazil's energy resources to
foreigners at bargain-basement prices. A sharp drop in oil
prices in the last year has seen oil-asset prices plunge
world-wide.
After years of spending more than $40 billion a year on
expansion, Petrobras is now slashing costs, cutting jobs and
selling assets in a bid to pay down its $130 billion debt and
revive the company.
Some fear strike demands will compromise efforts to restore
investors confidence in Petrobras in the wake of a giant
price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scandal that hugely
inflated costs.
"The union demands are nuts," said John Foreman, an oil
consultant and former member of Brazil's oil regulator ANP.
"They don't have any connection with financial reality and if
acceded to will kill Petrobras and severely damage Brazil's
future oil output."
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew
Hay and Diane Craft)