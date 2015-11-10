(Repeats story published Monday with no changes)
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 10 Brazil's Petrobras
and unions failed to reach an agreement on Monday
over worker demands that the state-run oil company reverse
budget cuts and cancel assets sales aimed at trimming its
massive debt, union and company officials said.
The week-old strike, already the biggest in 20 years, now
risks an impasse that could hurt domestic fuel supplies and
further hobble a company already under financial pressure and
the fallout from a corruption scandal.
"Our demands are not for salaries, but in defense of
national sovereignty and that the company goes back to being the
impulse for development of the country," FUP, the country's main
oil-union federation said late Monday.
Combined with a growing truckers strike, the Petrobras
walkout could further harm a Brazilian economy already
struggling with its worst recession in decades.
The two sides plan to meet again on Tuesday. A Petrobras
official with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters on
Monday the company expects an agreement by the end of the week.
"There is still no deal, but the unions better understand
the company's economic situation," said the official, who asked
not to be identified because the talks are private.
While FUP is asking for an 18 percent salary increase, more
than double the country's inflation rate, union officials say
their demands to reverse nearly $100 billion in budget cuts and
stop plans to sell oil fields and a stake in its distribution
unit are more important.
Without the sales and budget cuts Petrobras will have
trouble paying its more than $130 billion of debt, the largest
in the oil industry, the company says.
Since the strike began, Petrobras said on Monday, it has
held output cuts to about 115,000 barrels a day in Brazil, or
about 5.5 percent of pre-strike production, thanks to management
and contingency plans.
FUP, though, says Petrobras' estimate is low and that as
much as 400,000 barrels a day are affected. Companies,
particularly on-shore independents, say Petrobras, one of the
main buyers of non-Petrobras output in Brazil, has been unable
to honor purchase contracts due to strike activity at terminals.
FUP members and members of the rival FNP oil workers
confederation are on strike at 12 of Petrobras' 13 Brazilian
refineries. In the past Petrobras officials have said they can
maintain refinery output for about 10 days without major output
drops and the need to use up fuel stocks.
