RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 17 The Brazilian oilworkers
union local responsible for the bulk of the country's oil and
gas output told its members on Tuesday to leave all Petroleo
Brasileiro SA vessels in the Campos Basin, Brazil's most
productive oil district.
The action by the local, Sindipetro Norte Fluminense, defied
its national federation FUP, which on Friday recommended members
accept a contract offer from state-run Petrobras, as the company
is known, and end a two week strike.
The members want Petrobras to pay them for all their days on
strike, rather than the half offered by company negotiators, and
to expand the scope of a union-management committee being
established to review Petrobras budget cuts and planned asset
sales.
Petrobras on Tuesday agreed to talk about compensation for
days on strike, FUP said in a statement.
"We want to see if Petrobras can maintain production without
our people," said Tezeu Bezerra, a SindipetroNF leader.
SindipetroNF members on 51 offshore units, including
production platforms, drillships and support vessels, voted on
Saturday against accepting the offer, the union said. Many have
been on board their vessels since the strike started, the union
said.
The Campos Basin is responsible for 64 percent of Brazil's
oil output and 34 percent of natural gas output, the vast
majority of it from Petrobras offshore platforms.
Petrobras last week offered workers a 9.53 percent wage hike
and promises that the union-management committee will present a
report on possible increases in investment to the government and
board of directors within 60 days.
Petrobras has slashed nearly $100 billion from planned
five-year investments to trim nearly $130 billion of debt, the
largest in the oil industry.
On Tuesday Petrobras said its Brazil oil production is being
cut by about 100,000 barrels a day, or about 4.8 percent of
pre-strike output. Earlier in the strike, which is the most
disruptive at Petrobras in 20 years, output was cut by about 13
percent, according to Petrobras.
Petrobras is under-reporting production cuts, which have
been as high as 400,000 barrels a day, or 19 percent of
pre-strike output, the union has said.
Petrobras is maintaining output with management-led
contingency teams and strike breakers.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Additional reporting and writing
by Jeb Blount; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)