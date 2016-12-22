RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 22 Employees at Brazilian
state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA working at
Campos Basin, the largest oil-producing area in the country,
approved a strike to begin Friday, an oil workers union said.
The Campos Basin produces around 60 percent of Brazilian
oil. The employees rejected a proposal by Petrobras,
as the company is known, of a 6 percent rise in wages. The union
questions proposed changes to its contracts that would allow
Petrobras to reduce the number of hours worked.
Petrobras did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
