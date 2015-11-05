BRASILIA Nov 5 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA reduced cuts in oil production
caused by a labor strike to 127,000 barrels on Thursday as
contingency plans took effect, the company said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Petrobras oil production was 140,00 barrels,
or 6.5 percent, lower than pre-strike levels, an improvement for
the company from an output cut on Tuesday of 178,000 barrels, or
8.5 percent.
A company source said Petrobras management is not planning
to give in to union demands to stop asset sales and there was no
end in sight to the walkout that began on Sunday.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew Hay)