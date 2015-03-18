(Adds details, Swiss attorney general quote)
BRASILIA/ZURICH, March 18 Swiss prosecutors have
uncovered over 300 accounts at more than 30 Swiss banks that
they suspect are linked to the massive corruption and
money-laundering scandal at Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Switzerland has frozen roughly $400 million in Swiss
accounts in the investigation and has begun to return an initial
$120 million to Brazilian officials, Swiss Attorney General
Michael Lauber said at a news conference in Brasilia.
"We do not tolerate the misuse of the Swiss financial system
with corruption or money laundering," Lauber said.
The scandal, involving billions of dollars in kickbacks
allegedly skimmed from overpriced contracts with Petrobras, has
triggered anti-government protests and calls for the impeachment
of President Dilma Rousseff, who was chairwoman of Petrobras'
board when much of the alleged graft occurred.
The beneficiaries of the suspect accounts, which are mostly
in the name of companies domiciled in Switzerland, are senior
Petrobras executives, suppliers, financial intermediaries and
Brazilian or other foreign companies that allegedly paid bribes,
the attorney general's office said in a statement.
Swiss investigators are looking into eight Brazilians in
connection with the Petrobras probe, as well as others as yet
unidentified people, it said.
"The release of over $120 million reflects Switzerland's
clear intention to take a stand against the misuse of its
financial centre for criminal purposes and to return funds of
criminal origin to their rightful owners," the statement said.
Brazilian prosecutors have secured commitments for the
return of 500 million reais ($154 million) siphoned off of
Petrobras contracts through plea bargain deals with suspects
charged with corruption, racketeering and money-laundering. They
said 182 million reais ($56 million) had been received so far.
The year-old investigation has so far led to 20 indictments
of 103 people on racketeering, bribery and money laundering
charges, including three former Petrobras senior managers and
executives from six of Brazil's leading construction and
engineering firms.
Rousseff has denied knowledge of the kickback scheme at
Petrobras and has urged a thorough investigation and punishment
of those found responsible. On Wednesday she unveiled measure to
fight corruption in Brazil.
(Reporting by Katharina Bart in Zurich and Anthony Boadle in
Brasilia; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Bernard Orr)