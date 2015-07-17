(Adds background detail)
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 16 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said late Thursday it
paid 1.6 billion reais ($508 million) to settle part of a tax
dispute with Brazilian authorities and will take the charge
against second-quarter earnings.
The charge includes 1.2 billion reais in back taxes and 400
million reais in fines, the company, known as Petrobras, said in
a statement.
The payment comes after Brazil's CARF, a body within the
Finance Ministry that hears appeals on tax disputes, ruled
against the oil company on a dispute concerning taxes related to
Petrobras' foreign subsidiaries in 2008.
The dispute dates back to 2012 but Petrobras said in a
statement that it was necessary to make the payment now prevent
the assessment from increasing as well as legal provisions such
as a ban on importing oil.
Petrobras, which had not made provisions for the tax
payment, is currently revamping the way it accounts for tax
liabilities on the behest of new chief executive and former
banker Aldemir Bendine, according to recent media reports.
($1 = 3.1522 Brazilian reais)
