SAO PAULO Aug 6 Brazilian prosecutors on
Thursday presented formal charges against Jorge Zelada, the
former head of state-run oil firm Petrobras' international
division, and five others, saying they favored U.S. company
Vantage Drilling in a rig contract.
The most recent charges presented in Brazil's largest-ever
corruption scandal included money laundering and corruption, and
Zelada will stand trial with dozens of other engineering tycoons
and former Petrobras executives if a judge accepts them.
One of the six charged by the prosecutor was Hsin Chi Su,
chief executive of Taiwanese shipping firm TMT.
The federal prosecutor's office in the southern city of
Curitiba said in a statement that Su and the others paid bribes
of $31 million to Zelada, other ex-Petrobras officials, and
Brazil's PMBD political party.
The PMDB, or Brazil Democratic Movement Party, is part of
President Dilma Rousseff's governing coalition.
The prosecutor's office said that in exchange, Petrobras
officials improperly favored Vantage Drilling for a contract
with the oil company for the use of its Titanium Explorer rig.
The award of the contract was rife with irregularities,
prosecutors said.
Vantage Drilling did not answer calls for comment by Reuters
to its executive office in Houston. Representatives of TMT could
not be reached.
Vantage Drilling's CEO said on July 2, when Zelada was
arrested and prosecutors first mentioned the company, that they
had no evidence substantiating allegations of improper activity
in connection with the awarding of the Titanium Explorer
contract.
Zelada's lawyer Eduardo Moraes could not immediately be
reached for comment but had said previously that his client's
arrest was unnecessary and illegal.
Prosecutors also said international cooperation from
authorities in Monaco had helped to uncover accounts held by
Zelada amounting to 11.58 million euros ($12.7 million).
Zelada's accounts were still moving funds after he became
ensnared in the corruption scandal, known popularly in Brazil as
Operation Car Wash, prosecutors said.
They said evidence of irregularities in the Titanium
Explorer contract included meeting records, e-mail exchanges and
foreign bank transfers into and out of Zelada's accounts.
($1 = 0.9156 euros)
