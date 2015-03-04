By Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO, March 4 A Brazilian lobbyist
implicated in the country's largest-ever corruption probe has
called witnesses from four foreign countries to bolster his
defense against bribery charges, highlighting the Petrobras
scandal's growing international reach.
The judge overseeing the probe agreed to the lobbyist's
request to call five witnesses from South Korea, the
Netherlands, Cayman Islands and Japan for questioning over
alleged kickbacks for former Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras)
executives and intermediaries on deals with a Korean
shipbuilding firm, the court said on Wednesday.
The overseas witnesses were called by lobbyist Fernando
Soares, who prosecutors say was the middleman for alleged bribe
payments by the shipbuilder, Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd
. Soares' lawyers could not be reached for comment.
Those summoned include executives from Samsung and
Petrobras' Dutch subsidiary Petrobras International Braspetro
BV, court documents showed.
Neither Samsung Heavy Industries nor its executives have
been charged, but prosecutors mentioned evidence the Korean
company had paid bribes in corruption and money laundering
charges filed late last year against Petrobras' former
international director Nestor Cervero and three others.
Cervero's lawyer Edson Ribeiro said the requested witnesses
had participated in a meeting with his client and could prove
there had been no irregularities when Petrobras acquired
drillships from Samsung Heavy Industries in 2006 and 2007. While
the overseas witnesses were called by Soares, Cervero's lawyer
said they could benefit him too.
Samsung Heavy Industries did not respond to request for
comment.
The federal court in Curitiba overseeing the money
laundering probe expedited the formal letters for judicial
assistance abroad on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the court said.
The investigation, known as "Operation Car Wash," has
delayed much-needed construction projects and threatened
Brazil's economic growth due to the alleged involvement of top
engineering contractors.
It also shook Brazil's capital on Tuesday when the country's
top prosecutor asked the Supreme Court to open investigations
into 54 people, most of whom are thought to be politicians
accused of benefiting from the multibillion-dollar kickback
scheme.
The requests for international cooperation are based on a
judicial cooperation agreement between Brazil and South Korea
and a United Nations corruption convention Brazil signed in
2006, according to court documents.
Federal Judge Sergio Moro had mentioned the request for
overseas witnesses in previous public court filings. He noted
that requesting them could delay a trial in which defendants
have already spent months in jail.
