RIO DE JANEIRO, March 27 Brazil's state
development bank BNDES said on Friday it cut its
outlook for 2015-2018 oil and natural-gas sector investment by
nearly 30 percent to 360 billion reais ($111 billion) from 509
billion in its previous estimate.
The decline is expected to be led by lower spending by
state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA which is grappling
with a huge corruption scandal.
While requests for oil and natural-gas project finance
shrank in the first months of 2015, the bank expects to lend 6.8
billion reais to the sector this year, an amount similar to
2014, BNDES's manager for the bank's gas, petroleum and supply
chain department Pompeo Mendes told Reuters.
$1=3.25 reais
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Jeb Blount and Stephen
Eisenhammer)