* Lazard's Brazilian arm hired to investigate sale
* Ache ranks as market leader in prescription drugs
* Differing views among owners mean sale uncertain
By Ben Hirschler and Sophie Sassard
Feb 7 International drug companies are
considering bidding for Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos, one of
Brazil's biggest drugmakers, in a deal valuing it at several
billion dollars, according to people involved in the process.
Buying privately owned Ache could appeal to a number of drug
firms looking to increase their footprint in Latin America - a
region firmly on the radar screen of pharmaceutical groups
hunting new markets as sales in Western countries sputter.
Sources said the Brazilian arm of investment bank Lazard had
been mandated by key shareholders to investigate a sale of Ache
- and several European and U.S. drugmakers had shown interest.
Whether a sale will be concluded is unclear, however, given
divisions among the three family groups that control the
company, with two more willing to sell than the third.
Ache's future was put further in the balance by the
resignation on Wednesday of CEO Jose Ricardo Mendes da Silva. A
company spokesman said he was leaving for personal reasons and
an acting managing committee would now run the company.
The Ache spokesman declined to comment on whether the group
would be sold, while officials at Lazard in London said they
could not comment on the bank's role in the process.
Ache is a valuable prize in a fast-growing market and its
sale would build on a number of deals in the Brazilian sector in
recent years, including Sanofi's purchase of generic
drugmaker Medley for 500 million euros ($670 million) in 2009.
Sanofi paid 3.3 times historic sales for Medley. A similar
multiple for Ache, which has sales of around $750 million a
year, would give a price of $2.5 billion.
In practice, Ache's owners will be hoping for a lot more
than that, reflecting Ache's much lower reliance on generic
drugs, where margins have been seriously squeezed, and the
higher demand for Latin American assets today than four years
ago.
It was not clear which companies were looking at Ache but
big emerging markets like Brazil are a major focus for many
leading pharmaceutical players, such as Pfizer,
GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis.
Although it ranks fourth in terms of overall Brazilian drugs
sales, Ache is the market leader in prescription medicines and
has a track record of producing its own branded products.
In 2005, it developed the anti-inflammatory drug Acheflan
from a native plant - the first medicine to be researched and
developed entirely in Brazil.
It is also active in the fast-growing over-the-counter (OTC)
healthcare market.
Ache's exposure to cut-price generics is relatively limited,
according to a report last month by Fitch Ratings, which
forecast that its generic drug portfolio would not account for
more than 10 to 15 percent of future revenue.
Fitch said Ache's business position was "strengthening" and
its profit margins were "strong and stable".
Revenue in the 12 months to Sept. 30. 2012 was 1.5 billion
reais ($750 million), generating earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 540 million, Fitch
said.
Ache has a staff of 3,300, including more than 1,600 sales
representatives, and it has also been expanding overseas, with
contracts to export 40 drugs to 12 different countries.