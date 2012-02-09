* Tensions and fear of similar protests in Rio ease
* Officers arrested for inciting crimes during strike
By Sergio Queiroz
SALVADOR, Brazil, Feb 9 Hundreds of
striking police officers agreed early Thursday to leave a state
assembly house they had occupied for 10 days in Brazil's
third-biggest city, easing tensions in a walkout that unleashed
a bloody crime wave and cast doubt on upcoming carnival
celebrations across the country.
There was no indication, however, the decision by 245
striking police and some family members to give up their vigil
in the assembly building was a sign the strike was near an end.
About 20 percent of the state police's 31,000 officers
walked off their jobs on Jan. 31, resulting in a crime spree
that included at least 143 murders, twice the regular homicide
rate. The disorder also led to rampant assaults, and widespread
looting and vandalism.
Some of the crimes allegedly have been committed by police
officers themselves.
The end of the assembly building occupation provides some
relief to a city stricken by fear at a time when Salvador, in
Brazil's northeast, normally would be gearing up for its popular
annual carnival celebrations.
It also saps momentum from a protest that officials feared
could spread to Rio de Janeiro and other Brazilian states where
police officers, like those in Salvador's Bahia state, are
demanding a pay raise.
Though many Brazilians understand the plight of the striking
police, whose wages are low compared with many private-sector
workers, the chaos caused by the walkout has brought heavy
condemnation of the strike by citizens and government leaders
alike.
"It's not possible for those who receive money and arms from
the people for protection to use those arms against them," said
Justice Minister José Eduardo Cardozo.
Brazil's national government, which has already sent more
than 3,000 federal troops to Bahia to help restore order, would
take similar actions in other states, he added, in order to
ensure that the chaos does not spread and that "carnival can be
celebrated with absolute tranquility."
State security leaders in Rio have also said they can ensure
adequate protection in the city even if police there do decide
to strike. Carnival celebrations begin Feb. 17 and last through
Feb. 22.
Two alleged leaders of the Bahia strike were arrested as
they abandoned the assembly house on Thursday, including one
officer who was heard in a leaked telephone recording inciting
police outside Salvador to block traffic on a federal highway.
A fireman, part of the Rio state force considering strikes,
was arrested Wednesday following a visit to Salvador during
which he was recorded discussing ways to leverage the Bahia
protests to spread unrest to his region.
State officials in Bahia were expected to resume talks with
the striking police on Thursday. Officials have already agreed
to a 6.5 percent wage hike for the police force, but have
refused demands for amnesty for any crimes committed by striking
officers.
Police officers in other states, including Rio, are also
expected to meet Thursday and in following days to discuss
whether strikes elsewhere would proceed.
In addition to the bloodshed, the Bahia protest has taken a
heavy economic toll in Salvador. Carnival lures as many as 2
million people to the city's streets each year, including as
many as 500,000 foreign tourists, according to the municipal
tourism bureau.
Since the strike began, though, shopkeepers, restaurants,
and other businesses have closed or curtailed their hours.
Concerts and other events have been cancelled. Tourism officials
say at least 10 percent of the reservations made by visitors
from outside the area have been cancelled in recent days.
For many of the striking police the disruptions are exactly
the point. On Wednesday, outside the state assembly house where
some of their colleagues had barricaded themselves, many of the
police chanted, "Oh, oh, oh. Carnival is doomed!"
(Writing by Paulo Prada; Editing by Todd Benson and Eric Beech)