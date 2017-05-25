BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
BRASILIA May 25 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Thursday sent to Congress legislation to increase the sources of financing for the country's agribusiness sector, the presidential office said in a statement.
Temer is resisting calls to resign after the Supreme Court approved the opening of a corruption investigation, based on accusations made by the billionaire brothers who own JBS SA , the world's biggest meatpackers. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Dan Grebler)
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.