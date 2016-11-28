SAO PAULO Nov 28 Brazilian senators are likely
to overwhelmingly vote for the imposition of budget spending
caps on Tuesday, when the ballot is expected to take place, the
government's whip in Congress said on Monday.
The government expects between 62 votes and 65 votes in
favor of the so-called spending cap bill, Senator Romero Jucá
told reporters in Brasilia. It needs over two-thirds of the 81
senators to be in its favor. He said there is not a decided
timetable for the delivery of a pension reform draft bill,
although he is confident that lawmakers will debate and discuss
it in a timely manner.
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)