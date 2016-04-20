SAO PAULO, April 20 Murilo Portugal, the head of
Brazil's most powerful banking industry lobby, has emerged as a
strong candidate to become finance minister if Vice President
Michel Temer takes power, a source familiar with the matter said
on Wednesday.
According to the source, who requested anonymity due to the
sensitivity of the matter, Portugal is leading a list of
candidates for Brazil's top economic policy position under
Temer, who would form a new government if the Senate votes to
put President Dilma Rousseff on trial next month.
The list includes Henrique Meirelles, the current chairman
of investment holding company J&F Investimentos SA and a former
central bank president, the source added. Portugal took office
as president of the São Paulo-based lobbying group known as
Febraban early in 2011.
Last week, Reuters reported that Temer was also considering
Paulo Leme, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chairman in Brazil, and
money manager Luiz Fernando Figueiredo for key policymaking
positions.
A second source said Portugal has not been contacted nor
received a formal invitation.
A mobile phone call to Portugal seeking comment was not
immediately returned.
According to a third source close to Temer said the vice
president wants to discuss Brazil's current economic situation
and possible solutions with Portugal and other candidates who
the same source declined to identify.
Representatives for Temer, Meirelles and Febraban had no
immediate comment when asked about a short list on Temer's
choices for finance ministry should he become acting president.
Temer, the leader of the Brazilian Democratic Movement
Party, commonly known as PMDB, could become Brazil's next
president within weeks. The lower house on Monday sent a request
to the Senate to proceed with Rousseff's trial for breaking
budget laws.
The Senate is expected to vote next month on whether to hold
a trial. If it agrees to do so, Rousseff would be replaced
during the process by Temer, who would permanently take office
if she is found guilty.
Brazil's currency, bonds and stocks have rallied in recent
weeks on the prospect of a Temer government, which would be
perceived as being friendlier to investors.
The world's ninth-biggest economy is struggling with
slumping commodity prices, a deep political crisis and the
impact of a recession on track to be the nation's longest and
harshest in over a century.
